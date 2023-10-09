Josh Hodson completes unique Rugby League journey with Castleford Tigers move

JOSH HODSON has completed a Rugby League journey from Telford to the Tigers after the centre joined Castleford from Batley on a two-year contract.

And as the club’s signings spree continued, the captures of Leeds fullback Luke Hooley, ex-St Helens centre Josh Simm, who has been playing for Queensland Cup side Wynnum-Manly Seagulls, and Hull KR outside back Sam Wood were also confirmed.

For Hodson, it’s a leap into Super League that is being hailed as a success for the Midlands, where the 23-year-old took his first steps in the sport.

He hails from Newport in Shropshire, and played for the small market town’s rugby union club as a junior.

At ten years of age, he tried his hand at Rugby League with Telford Raiders, and was picked up by the original Midlands Hurricanes, a community club playing out of Loughborough.

Then spotted by London Broncos, Hodson joined their Academy and earned a first-team contract ahead of the ill-fated 2020 season, when he made two appearances before the campaign was cut short by Covid.

An encouraging 2021 season, when he scored four tries in 17 outings, attracted the attention of Batley, led by Craig Lingard, who is now a member of the Castleford coaching set-up.

Hodson headed to the Bulldogs alongside his Broncos team-mate, halfback James Meadows, and has notched 24 tries, 19 of them this year, in 55 matches.

He featured in last year’s Championship Grand Final defeat by Leigh and this season’s 1895 Cup final loss to Halifax at Wembley, having crossed in the semi-final victory at York.

Castleford say they saw off competition from two rival top-flight clubs for Hodson’s signature.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining,” said Hodson.

“I want to challenge myself.

“It’s going to be very helpful working with Craig Lingard because he understands how I operate. Hopefully that will help me progress further.

“I’m glad to be back in a full-time environment with the time to develop.”

Hooley, 25, who has played alongside Hodson at Batley, and Simm, 22, have both penned two-year deals, while ex-Huddersfield player Wood, 26, has agreed a three-year deal.

They join Papua New Guinea international pair, prop Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks) and backrower Nixon Putt (from Central Queensland Capras), and Lebanon forward Elie El-Zakhem (North Sydney Bears) in a spate of new arrivals since Super League safety was guaranteed.

