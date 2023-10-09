Eddie Battye backing Wakefield Trinity youth to prosper in Championship

DEPARTING prop Eddie Battye believes incoming Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has plenty of potential at his disposal.

The financial injection pledged by new Trinity owner Matt Ellis has triggered lots of talk of new signings as the club approaches Championship rugby following its relegation.

Experienced wingers Jermaine McGillvary, who is leaving Huddersfield, and Wigan’s Iain Thornley, Peter Mata’utia, the former Samoa international back who played under Powell at both Castleford and Warrington, and Keighley hooker Thomas Doyle are among those being linked.

Meanwhile Battye, who is eaving after three years on the books, says there are some talented youngsters already at the club.

Centre Oli Pratt and hooker Harvey Smith were handed Super League debuts by Mark Applegarth in the 56-12 home defeat by Hull KR, which signalled the end of Wakefield’s 25-season Super League stay.

Pratt, tied down on a three-year contract last December, enjoyed a successful eleven-match, six-try loan stint at home-city club York this season, helping Andrew Henderson’s side reach the Championship play-offs.

He also played for Wakefield in their Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat at home to Leigh.

And ex-London Broncos man Battye said: “Oli and Harvey are among a crop of good young lads at Wakefield.

“They had run-outs last pre-season and did well, and Oli certainly looks like he has benefitted from playing regular Championship rugby at York.

“Hopefully they will get more opportunities to continue their development next season.”

Frenchman Hugo Salabio, the 23-year-old former Catalans and Toulouse frontrower who made three appearances for Wakefield this year after previously playing for Pia, is reportedly a target of Huddersfield.

