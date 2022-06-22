Josh Reynolds’ departure from Hull FC finalised

Hull FC have confirmed the departure of halfback Josh Reynolds with immediate effect.

The club have been in talks with the 33-year-old Australian over the past week to secure his release and that has now been finalised.

Reynolds, a veteran of over 150 NRL matches, joined Hull ahead of the 2021 season but missed much of his first campaign through injury.

This year he has not found the form expected of a marquee player and Hull have moved to end his time at the MKM Stadium early.

Reynolds’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season but his exit has been brought forward, with the club now looking to bring in a direct replacement if possible.

“Both parties have mutually agreed that the (Reynolds) will not be staying with the club for the 2023 Betfred Super League season,” said Hull FC in their statement confirming the news.

“As a result of that agreement, the club has further agreed with the player that he can depart immediately to open up pathways for future talent in the squad.”

Head coach Brett Hodgson said in his press conference yesterday: “I think Josh lost a bit of confidence after some injuries and I don’t believe he was playing his best footy.

“It’s a very tough sport. You have to be playing your best footy to maintain your position.”