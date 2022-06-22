Warrington Wolves secure signing of State of Origin and Australia star

Warrington Wolves have signed Australian prop Paul Vaughan from Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-year contract from next season.

The 31-year-old has played over 200 games in the NRL, having also featured for Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Vaughan has also played State of Origin for New South Wales and won two caps for Australia in 2019.

He is the third prop signing that Warrington have confirmed for 2023, following the additions of Catalans Dragons duo Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano, and also follows hot on the heels of Thomas Mikaele’s transfer from Wests Tigers.

Daryl Powell is making decisive changes to the Wolves pack as he looks to his second season in charge and he said of Vaughan: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to recruit Paul for next season.

“His stats this year have been outstanding – he hasn’t missed a tackle in his last two games for example and made 177 metres last week.

“He’s a big ball carrier, defends and moves well and works hard. I’ve had a couple of Zoom chats with him and I really like how he comes across as a bloke as well.

“We’ve talked a lot about size and being a fearsome pack and we’ve worked hard to get that in place for next season.”