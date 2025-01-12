Josh Rourke wins Rookie of the Year Award after London Broncos breakthrough

JOSH ROURKE is the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season.

The decision to recognise former London Broncos fullback Rourke, who has joined Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season, comes after 24 players were considered for the award, which is for players who began the season with fewer than ten Super League or NRL appearances.

Rourke entered the season with the promoted Broncos after having starred in the Championship with Whitehaven in 2023, winning all that club’s Player of the Season awards.

He had made his Super League debut the previous season for Salford in their last match of the season against Warrington, but decided he would struggle to get into their team in 2023 and instead elected to join the Cumbrian club.

Prior to the 2024 season he elected to join Batley Bulldogs, but before playing a game for them he activated a clause that allowed him to sign for a Super League club if one approached him.

The Broncos, who had to create a Super League squad after winning the 2023 Championship Grand Final against Toulouse, had identified Rourke’s potential and took him to the capital.

However, he suffered a major blow when he suffered a broken leg in a pre-season game at Oldham on February 4.

That delayed his Super League debut until Round 16 away at Leeds Rhinos on July 6, when he scored the Broncos’ first try in a 17-16 golden-point defeat.

After that eye-catching performance he retained the fullback spot for the rest of the season and scored eight tries in twelve games, while showing himself to be a solid fullback under the high ball and making some key try-saving tackles..

“Josh had a delayed start to his season after an unfortunate injury, but when he finally got his chance he was outstanding in all aspects of fullback play, as you can see from his highlights reel on YouTube,” said League Express editor Martyn Sadler.

“His Super League career had been delayed by the Covid crisis in 2020 and 2021 but in 2024 he showed himself to be a genuine Super League star and I hope his career goes from strength to strength when he plays for Wakefield in 2025.”