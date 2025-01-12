Barrow Raiders beat Workington Town in muddy pre-season derby

BARROW RAIDERS 24 WORKINGTON TOWN 12

PETER WILSON, Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday

BARROW completed a pre-season double over their fellow Cumbrian clubs after a midweek win against Whitehaven – but it is unlikely either coach learnt anything they didn’t already know ahead of this contest in the mud.

A gluepot of a pitch offered few opportunities for a cast of 44 players to display the skills they will need on the firmer grounds of the season proper.

Workington shocked the home side as early as the fourth minute when their lively fullback Zarrin Galea caught the home defence cold with a run which set up a chance for Cooper Howlett, freshly signed from Queensland Cup side Western Clydesdales, to spot an opening for the game’s first try. Ellis Archer added the extras in a flying start for Town.

The Raiders drew level in the 15th minute with a try scored and converted by Brad Walker.

But even after Barrow’s non-stop forward Charlie Emslie crashed over in the 20th minute, and Walker again goaled, there was no real sign of a gap in standards between the Championship side and their League One visitors.

It was Workington who provided the first real spark to warm up the 1,385 crowd on a bitterly cold afternoon.

With Barrow penned in their own quarter, they moved the ball out wide for Spencer Fulton, on trial from Cockermouth, to go in and drag his side back to within a couple of points – a gap that was closed by Archer’s excellent kick from the touchline.

It was hardly a surprise to see that the longer the game went on the more it appeared to be played in slow motion and chances were few and far between. It was clearly a tacklers’ afternoon as players were confined to slogging it out.

Barrow broke the mould three times in the second half.

Nine minutes after the break, Walker’s short kick through was pounced upon by Andrew Bulman to restore the lead. Walker couldn’t convert.

Workington struggled to get back into the contest and suffered a further blow when Barrow increased their lead on 61 minutes.

A move which had spectacularly failed a few minutes earlier – a long-range cut-out pass – found Dan Knott to touch down wide out. This time Curtis Teare missed the goal

It was the try which knocked much of the stiffing out of the visitors, but the home side had not quite finished.

Seven minutes from the end, Trent Ruddy bundled his way over from close range to cement the victory. Again Teare was off target from the tee.

However, even in defeat, it was Workington who got most satisfaction from this work-out.

GAMESTAR: On a day more suited for forwards, Barrow stand-off Brad Walker bucked the trend with a try, two goals and some astute kicking.

GAMEBREAKER: It did not come until the 73rd minute – Barrow’s fifth try, from Trent Ruddy.

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

3 Matt Costello

18 Curtis Teare

25 Dan Knott

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

12 James Greenwood

9 Josh Wood

19 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

11 Ellis Robson

30 Jarrad Stack

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

5 Shane Toal

14 Aaron Smith

15 Tom Wilkinson

16 Charlie Emslie

20 Brett Carter

22 Alex Bishop

24 Trent Ruddy

31 Seth Woodend

33 Roly Seward

Tries: Walker (15), Emslie (20), Bulman (49), Knott (61), Ruddy (73)

Goals: Walker 2/3, Teare 0/2

TOWN

27 Zarrin Galea

1 Spencer Fulton

19 Fraser McNee

3 Rio Corkill

24 Jonny Hutton

9 Cole Walker-Taylor

7 Dom Wear

32 Calum Farrer

29 Jamie Doran

16 Jack Stephenson

15 Caine Barnes

11 Cooper Howlett

20 Ellis Archer

Subs

6 Ciaran Walker

12 Jake Bradley

13 Finnlay Goodings

23 Guy Graham

22 Reece Stanton

28 Ross Bird

26 Brad Long

14 Jude Lupton

17 Grant Reid

Tries: Howlett (4), Fulton (33)

Goals: Archer 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12; 16-12, 20-12, 24-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Brad Walker; Town: Zarrin Galea

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 12-12

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 1,385