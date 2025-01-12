Barrow Raiders beat Workington Town in muddy pre-season derby

BARROW RAIDERS 24 WORKINGTON TOWN 12
PETER WILSON, Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday
BARROW completed a pre-season double over their fellow Cumbrian clubs after a midweek win against Whitehaven – but it is unlikely either coach learnt anything they didn’t already know ahead of this contest in the mud.
A gluepot of a pitch offered few opportunities for a cast of 44 players to display the skills they will need on the firmer grounds of the season proper.
Workington shocked the home side as early as the fourth minute when their lively fullback Zarrin Galea caught the home defence cold with a run which set up a chance for Cooper Howlett, freshly signed from Queensland Cup side Western Clydesdales, to spot an opening for the game’s first try. Ellis Archer added the extras in a flying start for Town.
The Raiders drew level in the 15th minute with a try scored and converted by Brad Walker.
But even after Barrow’s non-stop forward Charlie Emslie crashed over in the 20th minute, and Walker again goaled, there was no real sign of a gap in standards between the Championship side and their League One visitors.
It was Workington who provided the first real spark to warm up the 1,385 crowd on a bitterly cold afternoon.
With Barrow penned in their own quarter, they moved the ball out wide for Spencer Fulton, on trial from Cockermouth, to go in and drag his side back to within a couple of points – a gap that was closed by Archer’s excellent kick from the touchline.
It was hardly a surprise to see that the longer the game went on the more it appeared to be played in slow motion and chances were few and far between. It was clearly a tacklers’ afternoon as players were confined to slogging it out.
Barrow broke the mould three times in the second half.
Nine minutes after the break, Walker’s short kick through was pounced upon by Andrew Bulman to restore the lead. Walker couldn’t convert.
Workington struggled to get back into the contest and suffered a further blow when Barrow increased their lead on 61 minutes.
A move which had spectacularly failed a few minutes earlier – a long-range cut-out pass – found Dan Knott to touch down wide out. This time Curtis Teare missed the goal
It was the try which knocked much of the stiffing out of the visitors, but the home side had not quite finished.
Seven minutes from the end, Trent Ruddy bundled his way over from close range to cement the victory. Again Teare was off target from the tee.
However, even in defeat, it was Workington who got most satisfaction from this work-out.
GAMESTAR: On a day more suited for forwards, Barrow stand-off Brad Walker bucked the trend with a try, two goals and some astute kicking.
GAMEBREAKER: It did not come until the 73rd minute – Barrow’s fifth try, from Trent Ruddy.
RAIDERS
1 Luke Cresswell
2 Andrew Bulman
3 Matt Costello
18 Curtis Teare
25 Dan Knott
6 Brad Walker
7 Ryan Johnston
12 James Greenwood
9 Josh Wood
19 Delaine Gittens-Bedward
11 Ellis Robson
30 Jarrad Stack
13 Ryan King
Subs (all used)
5 Shane Toal
14 Aaron Smith
15 Tom Wilkinson
16 Charlie Emslie
20 Brett Carter
22 Alex Bishop
24 Trent Ruddy
31 Seth Woodend
33 Roly Seward
Tries: Walker (15), Emslie (20), Bulman (49), Knott (61), Ruddy (73)
Goals: Walker 2/3, Teare 0/2
TOWN
27 Zarrin Galea
1 Spencer Fulton
19 Fraser McNee
3 Rio Corkill
24 Jonny Hutton
9 Cole Walker-Taylor
7 Dom Wear
32 Calum Farrer
29 Jamie Doran
16 Jack Stephenson
15 Caine Barnes
11 Cooper Howlett
20 Ellis Archer
Subs
6 Ciaran Walker
12 Jake Bradley
13 Finnlay Goodings
23 Guy Graham
22 Reece Stanton
28 Ross Bird
26 Brad Long
14 Jude Lupton
17 Grant Reid
Tries: Howlett (4), Fulton (33)
Goals: Archer 2/2
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12; 16-12, 20-12, 24-12
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Raiders: Brad Walker; Town: Zarrin Galea
Penalty count: 4-4
Half-time: 12-12
Referee: Luke Bland
Attendance: 1,385