Justin Holbrook set to become Warrington Wolves boss on “lucrative” multi-year deal with trophy-winning bonuses

JUSTIN HOLBROOK is set to become the Warrington Wolves head coach on a “lucrative” multi-year deal with trophy-winning bonuses.

Much has been made of the former St Helens head coach’s future following his axing by the Gold Coast Titans with NRL sides Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights thought to be keen on bringing in Holbrook in some sort of capacity.

However, it’s thought that Holbrook will now complete a move to the Warrington Wolves.

That’s according to SEN Breakfast host and legendary Australian commentator Andrew Voss who tweeted: “BREAKING |

@AndrewVossy reports: I’m hearing Justin Holbrook has signed a four-year deal at @WarringtonRLFC. Believed to be a lucrative contract that includes big bonuses built in for trophies won.”