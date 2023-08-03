Salford Red Devils join Super League rival Castleford Tigers in hunt for Wests Tigers forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS have joined Castleford Tigers in the hunt for a forward currently plying his trade with NRL side, Wests Tigers.

That man is Lebanon international James Roumanos, who hasn’t been short of suitors in the northern hemisphere.

Last week, League Express revealed that the 23-year-old was in talks with Castleford over an immediate move to The Jungle, with the August 4 deadline looming large.

Now, League Express can reveal that Salford Red Devils have joined the hunt for the Wests man.

The Red Devils still have a quota spot remaining with Brodie Croft, Tim Lafai, Ken Sio, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright on their books.

And following the departure of Tyler Dupree to the Wigan Warriors for a six-figure fee, the Lancashire club are on the hunt for immediate new blood.

The 23-year-old prop/loose-forward began his career with the Canterbury Bulldogs, but in August 2021, he was one of 12 players who were told by the Belmore club that they would not be offered a contract for the 2022 season and would be released at seasons end.

Following that news, the Lebanon international – who has made five appearances for the Cedars – joined Manly Sea Eagles.

He signed a contract for Wests Tigers for the 2023 NRL season but has not made an appearance in the top flight this year.