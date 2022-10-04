Kaiser Chiefs to headline World Cup opening game

The World Cup ‘tournament welcome’ before England’s opener against Samoa at St James’ Park will be headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs.

The award-winning indie rock band will perform on the pitch in Newcastle before the fixture on Saturday, October 15 (kick-off 2.30pm).

A half-hour show will begin the World Cup, with the Kaiser Chiefs playing while flag bearers for each competing team in the three tournaments take onto the pitch, before the three trophies are brought out.

Kaiser Chiefs said: “All of us are huge sport fans so playing in front of a massive crowd at such an iconic stadium will be an honour.

“St James’ Park will be absolutely rocking and we’re there to ensure that when those players walk out onto that pitch, every single person in that stadium will be up for one of the biggest sporting events in Rugby League history.”