Jacob Miller on reasons for switching rivals as Castleford Tigers move confirmed

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of halfback Jacob Miller from local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The Australian brings to an end eight years with Wakefield, four of them as captain, having first moved to Super League with Hull FC in 2013 from Wests Tigers.

Miller, 30, has signed a three-year deal with Castleford and was attracted by the prospect of a new challenge and playing under coach Lee Radford again.

He said: “I’m obviously moving to a cross-town rival but the team and the squad that we are building for next year is really exciting. It’s probably the main thing that attracted me to come here.

“I will also be linking up with some familiar faces that I have played with before and been coached by before, that is another thing I am really looking forward to.

“I spent a good year with Radders at Hull FC and got on with him really well, unfortunately it didn’t work out at the time but I am looking forward to linking back up with him again.

“I spoke to Westy (Joe Westerman) a lot about making the move and he told me that it is a great place to play.

“Westy helped a lot in terms of me making the decision to come here and he’s definitely someone I can’t wait to be linking up with again.

“It was a tough decision because Wakefield has played a big part in my journey over here and I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the place.

“I am grateful for everything they have done for me, and it was a decision I didn’t take lightly. It was a great place for me but at the same time, I am looking forward to the new challenge.

“I had been at the same club for so long, so a change is probably what I needed. The fresh change and a fresh start is something that I needed to take and I am looking forward to doing that.”