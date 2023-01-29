Kallum Watkins sets target for injury return and longer-term Salford Red Devils goals

KALLUM WATKINS is aiming to be fit for Salford Red Devils’ season opener in under three weeks’ time.

Salford begin their Super League campaign with a short trip to newly-promoted Leigh Leopards on Friday, February 17.

Watkins, who played a key role in their run to the play-offs last term but suffered bicep and shoulder damage playing at the World Cup for England, which required surgery, has not ruled out making a recovery in time.

“Training is going well and I’m pushing to get to round one,” said 31-year-old Watkins, who came back early last season from almost a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

“Surgery went really well and I came back in pretty good shape. The conditioners are working me hard to get me fit.”

Watkins has been motivated in his recovery by the ambition to improve on Salford’s excellent 2022 season.

The Red Devils reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs in a thrilling second half of the season, losing only to eventual champions St Helens.

“We know we got close to the Grand Final last year,” said Watkins, who was recently named as Salford’s new captain.

“This club wants to go even further and lift the trophy, which would be really special for the club.

“That always should be the aim for this club. We’re a small bunch but we’re the loudest out there.

“We want to challenge for trophies and the opportunities are there. We know there are tough teams to be beat to get there, but we’re more than confident, with this group of lads and with the coaching staff.”

Following last week’s first run-out against Swinton Lions, Salford have their second and final pre-season game this Sunday when they visit Wigan Warriors for Sam Powell’s testimonial.

