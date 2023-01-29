Lachlan Lam to be one of his dad’s leaders at Leigh Leopards

ADRIAN LAM has included his son Lachlan in Leigh Leopards’ leadership group for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old was signed by his head-coach dad last July, playing nine matches, including the Championship Grand Final win over Batley Bulldogs that secured Leigh’s place in Super League.

Formerly of Sydney Roosters, where he made 31 NRL appearances, the younger Lam is expected to lead the Leopards from halfback this season.

But the Papua New Guinea international has also been entrusted with playing a part in the formal leadership group after being named in a four-man team.

Jack Hughes, who was the captain of Warrington Wolves in his final two years at the club before leaving at the end of last year for the Leopards, is also in the group.

They are joined by former Man of Steel Zak Hardaker, another eye-catching new signing at Leigh Sports Village.

And the group is headed by John Asiata, who has been appointed as club captain following a hugely impressive first season.

Last term – Adrian Lam’s first in charge – the leadership group consisted of co-captains Adam Sidlow and Joe Mellor, alongside Sam Stone and Joe Wardle.

Mellor and Wardle remain at the club, while both Sidlow and Stone have signed for Salford Red Devils.

“I’m very excited for what is ahead and to lead the boys out each and every week,” said Asiata of taking on the captaincy.

“I’m honoured to be given this role and to be the leader of this team. I’m thankful to the staff and players for selecting me to be their leader and I know I won’t let you down.”

Leigh have a final pre-season game this Saturday (February 4) when their six signings from Warrington Wolves return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Ben Currie’s testimonial.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.