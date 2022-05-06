Kane Linnett explains decision to commit to Hull KR for 2023 season

Hull KR back-row Kane Linnett has implored other off-contract players at the club to sign new deals after having a one-year extension option activated.

The Scottish international will remain at Craven Park for a fifth season after the club took an option in his contract to keep him for 2023.

Linnett, a former Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys star, has been a pivotal figure fr Hull KR since joining in 2019, featuring in last season’s Super League Dream Team after helping the Robins to the semi-finals.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and my family have enjoyed their time here too,” said Linnett. “It’s really good to be a part of a club that’s moving in the right direction.

“And to be a part of that next year, hopefully with me signing on for another year, a few of the other boys who are off-contract will follow.”

Dean Hadley, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Matt Parcell are among a dozen first-team players whose deals are currently set to expire at the end of this year.

Hull KR will be under new leadership next season with head coach Tony Smith standing down at the end of current campaign, but Linnett hopes the core of the squad will remain.

“With what Tony’s built here and the team we’ve got, hopefully there are not too many changes,” he said.

“I think the new coach is coming into a club in a good position and we can keep the good times going.

“I’ll be 34 next year but personally, I know I’ve still got some good footy left in me. I’m looking forward to another year with the club.”