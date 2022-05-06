Toulouse Olympique president delighted by latest NRL capture

Toulouse Olympique have strengthened their forward ranks with the signing of Daniel Alvaro from St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Italian international prop has signed for Super League’s bottom side with immediate effect, on a deal until the end of the 2024 season.

Alvaro, 28, has made more than 100 appearances in the NRL for Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and St George.

Coming hot on the heels of the capture of another former Dragons player in halfback Corey Norman, Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain believes Alvaro will be an important signing.

“Powerful and a good defender, Daniel will undoubtedly bring his high-level experience to the team,” said Sarrazain.

“We always want to continue improving the squad, and he comes at a key moment of the season to help players at the dawn of the return phase of the competition.

“We look forward to seeing him under the colours of TO so that he shows us all his talent.”

Alvaro, who although Australian-born represented Italy at the last World Cup, said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to join Toulouse Olympique and I look forward to joining the team.”