John Kear plots NRL and Harry Smith recruitment for Wales’ World Cup squad

Wales coach John Kear admits that he is speaking to “three or four” players with NRL experience who qualify to play for Wales in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

“We are speaking to three or four and the best known is Bradman Best of Newcastle Knights,” said Kear.

“He has indicated that he is very interested in playing for us and he would certainly help our cause in the World Cup.

“I want lads who can play regularly for Wales and I want us to be a side developing with a core group of Welsh born talent.”

And Kear also has his eyes on some players from Super League who may also be contenders for England.

“Harry Smith (of Wigan) is hoping to turn Shaun Wane’s head, and he is in a great place to do that,” said Kear.

“But we are in touch with him and I will continue to be in touch. If he isn’t picked for England, we would certainly pick him, because he has grandparents who are Welsh.”

On Sunday Wales went down to defeat against France in Albi and they did so without St Helens’ Welsh winger Regan Grace, who Kear hopes to have available for the World Cup.

“Regan has played very rarely this season with injuries.

“He is a player who puts bums on seats, and then gets them off seats.

“But you have to show him a bit of empathy and we hope he will be available for the World Cup.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.