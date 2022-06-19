St Helens’ Joe Batchelor on his stunning rise to England honours

Joe Batchelor says the call from Shaun Wane “knocked me off my feet” after he started the season merely hoping to do justice to a starting shirt at St Helens.

The 27-year-old forward made his England debut on Saturday, completing a remarkable journey from working at Frankie and Benny’s while a part-time player.

He played for Coventry Bears and York City Knights before Saints came calling in 2019, but even then, he was not an immediate Super League star.

Only last season did he break through to become a regular ands he has hardly looked back since.

“I only really got a run in the first team at St Helens last year,” Batchelor told League Express.

“My goal for this season was to make sure I consistently played well every week and was performing for St Helens.

“Obviously being up at the top of the league and competing for trophies probably puts you in the window (for England) a bit more.

“The couple of years before that I was working hard and trying to make sure I was good enough to play for St Helens.

“Once the opportunity came, I had to make sure that everyone understood how I am as a player and what I bring to the team, and that I was good enough to play for the team.

“Last year, when I was being picked every week, was vindication of the work I’d been doing.

“Now I’ve got the number twelve shirt, I’d like to think I’m repaying Woolfy for giving me that.

“It gave me confidence that he trusted me to play and to start for him.

“It was only the back end of the season I’d been (starting), so for him to give me the number twelve shirt really meant quite a lot to me.”

It might have only been an interchange number that he wore at Warrington on Saturday but Batchelor was delighted to become an England player.

“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” he said of being told about the call-up by Wane the Sunday before last, hours after helping Saints to a win over Hull KR.

“It means everything. England is your country; everyone would want to play for them, given the chance. It’s the pinnacle to be selected.”

Saints last week secured Tongan international centre Konrad Hurrell to a new contract, keeping the 30-year-old at the club for a second season.

Young halfback Lewis Dodd has also signed fresh terms, extending his deal until the end of 2024 with the option for a further two years.

