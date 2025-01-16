Keighley Cougars answer Salford Red Devils SOS with pre-season clash and transport subsidy

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have today answered the SOS call to help Salford Red Devils in search of a pre-season friendly.

On Sunday January 26th, the Cougars will host the Red Devils in a pre-season clash. With Salford’s ongoing issues, Keighley have offered to pay the Red Devil’s transport costs with the help of their travel partners.

Salford will send over a young team with a small host of Super League players expected to get minutes.

On the day, Keighley’s non-playing players will host a bucket collection to help raise funds towards Salford’s player expenses.