Salford Red Devils confirm offers for “a number of players”

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed they have received offers for “a number of players” following their financial plight.

Last night, the Red Devils released a statement revealing that they had been directed – by the RFL – to sell their players immediately to find £800,000 amidst a sustainability cap of £1.2 million.

In doing so, the Red Devils were banned from registering any players ahead of the 2025 Super League season until that money could be found.

The statement also revealed that the club had received offers for a number of stars: “The terms of receiving the advancement were that the Club be placed under ‘special measures’ requiring a reduction in overheads of £800,000.

“We were not given a clear timeline for compliance on required expenditure reductions, therefore the Club took the decision to hold our position for the short-term while investor negotiations are ongoing.

“During this time the Club has received offers for a number of players, none of whom have been available for sale until today.”

At present, Salford have tried their best to reassure fans about the future of the club, saying: “We believe we have acted in the best interests of the Club, players, staff and our fans, given the complex situation we find ourselves in with multiple dynamics in play. We empathise and understand the frustration of our fans and are deeply sorry to reach this position. Thank you for your continued patience and support.

“Our focus remains in working to explore all avenues possible for the long-term stability and success of Salford Red Devils. Immediate next steps are to continue the potential takeover process to secure investment as soon as possible, whilst now simultaneously selling players to meet RL Commercial regulations.”