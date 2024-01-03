Keighley Cougars’ Australian signing leaves club after just two-and-a-half weeks

KEIGHLEY COUGARS’ Australian signing Josh Martin has returned to his native country following just two-and-a-half weeks at the West Yorkshire club.

Martin, 26, spent the 2022 Championship season with Whitehaven where he played 19 times and scored four tries.

The wing, centre or fullback signed for the Cougars back in December, but has cited homesickness and personal reasons for his return to Australia.

Keighley’s Director of Rugby Jake Webster said: “Although Josh’s time at the club was extremely short and we are disappointed to lose a player, we do wish him well and hope he can find a space where he can get the required support he needs from his family at this time.”

2024 will be the Cougars’ first season back in League One following their immediate relegation from the second tier after a disappointing year.

Keighley were initially backed as outsiders to make the Championship play-offs after recruiting heavily ahead of the 2023 season, but a number of high-profile departures – including Luke Gale and Dane Chisholm – condemned the West Yorkshire club to relegation on the last day of the season.

The Cougars have also lost Robbie Storey and Sadiq Adebiyi to newly-promoted Super League side London Broncos.

