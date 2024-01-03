League Express Podcast #21 – Jack Welsby re-signs, Head of Officiating departs following investigation and Carl Webb and Troy Dargan tributes

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s episode of the League Express podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Co-host Jake Kearnan pay tribute to Carl Webb and Troy Dargan who tragically passed away during the Christmas period. They discuss Jack Welsby’s new deal, the departure of the former RFL’s Head of Officiating Steve Ganson and England’s new International Rugby League ranking. The discuss Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield’s New Year Honours, an online petition to halt the RFL’s proposed tackle changes and give their 2024 predictions.