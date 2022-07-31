Keighley Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove commits to new contract

Rhys Lovegrove will remain at helm of Keighley Cougars for two more years after signing a new deal with the club.

The former Scotland international joined the club in June 2019, initially as assistant coach before taking over from Craig Lingard in the top job, and this year has guided them to the summit of League One, where they are unbeaten in 15 games this season.

“Staying at Keighley was a no-brainer for me,” said Lovegrove.

“The O’Neill family gave me the opportunity to begin my coaching career and the time to implement my brand of Rugby League, even though it is against the norm and the mainstream.

“That time and that trust that they have given me means more than anything.

“I want to continue my journey with the club, and I’m really excited about the future and the way things are progressing.”