Keighley Cougars release details of exciting ground redevelopment

Keighley Cougars look set to be playing in front of a brand new stand in just over a year’s time.

Subject to planning approval, the current Danny Jones Stand is to be demolished and replaced with a new state of the art facility, following a £2.25 million grant from the community fund of the towns fund.

Work is due to begin at the end of the current campaign, and is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2024 season.

Since returning to the club at the beginning of 2019, the club’s directors have longed campaigned for a new stand to help modernise Cougar Park, and it looks like they are finally getting their way.

“This is a huge moment for the club,” said club chairman Mick O’Neill MBE.

“Sitting at the top of the league unbeaten and now having the support of the government to build the club a new state-of-the-art stand which will not only be of immense benefit to the Cougars, but also to the town of Keighley.

“Our thanks go to the Towns Fund board under the leadership of Ian Hayfield and to Robbie Moore MP, who has worked tirelessly to get this funding for the club.”

The new stand will accommodate 2,100 seats and will also be a community-based facility for the town with the new stand homing various exciting facilities for the people of Keighley.

The Cougars will continue to play at the ground while the work is undertaken, with temporary facilities for players, staff, and supporters, installed at the ground. The first team however will be training at a facility away from the ground during this period.

Photo: David Kirkley