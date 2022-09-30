Keighley Cougars confirm signing of Hull KR star

Keighley Cougars have confirmed the addition of outside back Ben Crooks following the expiry of his Hull KR contract.

Crooks has extensive Super League experience with both Hull clubs, as well as Castleford Tigers and Leigh Centurions, while he has also had an NRL spell at Parramatta Eels without making an appearance.

The 29-year-old has now signed a two-year deal to play in the Championship with Keighley, their latest notable addition following promotion from League One as champions.

“I joined Keighley because they are an ambitious club on the rise,” said Crooks.

“After speaking with Rhys (Lovegrove, Keighley head coach) and Hendo (Andrew Henderson, head of rugby), I got really excited at the prospect of being a part of what they are wanting to build at the club.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing a more senior role in a predominantly youthful side as well as playing the best Rugby League I can to add on to what was a very successful 2022 for the club.”