Rob Burrow to be guest of honour at Leeds Rhinos’ Kiwi fixture

Rob Burrow MBE will be the guest of honour at next Saturday’s international game between Leeds Rhinos and New Zealand.

The Leeds legend, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, will return to Headingley for the match on October 9, kick-off 6pm.

Leeds and the Kiwis are continuing a long tradition of fixtures and the presence of Burrow will be particularly appropriate, as arguably his greatest moment on the international stage came against New Zealand when he was Man of the Series for Great Britain in 2007.

Earlier this week it was announced that Burrow, an eight-time Grand Final winner for the Rhinos who also earned 20 international caps, will feature in a new BBC documentary, called Rob Burrow: Living with MND, on Tuesday, October 18.