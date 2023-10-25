Keighley Cougars ‘insulted’ by IMG grading score

KEIGHLEY COUGARS are ‘insulted’ by the grading given to them by IMG.

The West Yorkshire club have been one of the most vocal critics of IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league and they are not exactly happy after being ranked 30th out of 35 professional clubs by the new stakeholders.

The club released this statement: “Whilst disappointed with a rank 30th place, the club are committed to working on granular improvements within the grading pillars and will continue throughout 2024 to increase our IMG points position for 2025.

“We would hope we can do this on a fair and level playing field with a merged League 1 and Championship competition which we believes gives parity between all clubs outside Super League.

“We see our rank 30th as an insult to our club and fans and over the last 4 years, Keighley Cougars have achieved great things:

– Our Chairman Mick O’Neill has been awarded an MBE for services to rugby league;

– Cougars were promoted in 2022 in an unbeaten League 1 season

– Cougars have had national media coverage in both print and broadcast. On occasions with much higher reach and engagements than those considered to be A grade clubs;

– The club has pioneered LGBTQ+ rights and built an inclusive community in Keighley;

– Cougars have won RFL and Bradford Council awards for 3 years;

– Our crowds have doubled over the term.

“Whilst all this success doesn’t fit with IMG’s grading criteria, we will continue to work with them and diversify into the spreadsheet era of Rugby League.

“Supporters can play their part by continuing to like share, comment, engage and follow all our content on social media platforms.”

