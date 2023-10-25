What the IMG table looks like from Super League to League One as London Broncos in a remarkable 24th place

IMG has revealed its provisional scores for all 35 professional clubs this morning.

Seven Betfred Super League clubs have been awarded Grade A status, with Leeds Rhinos leading the way, with a score of 17.49 out of the maximum available 20, following detailed analysis of every club’s performance under five pillars – On-Field Performance, Fandom, Finances, Stadium and Community.

They are followed by three clubs separated by 0.14 points, with Wigan Warriors’ success in winning the 2023 Grand Final lifting them to second on 16.87, ahead of St Helens in third on 16.78 and Catalans Dragons in fourth on 16.73.

Warrington Wolves are fifth on 15.75, and both Hull clubs have earned A grades, with Hull KR sixth on 15.52, and Hull FC seventh on 15.05 – just above the threshold of 15 points required to be graded A.

Toulouse Olympique are the highest-performing club outside the Betfred Super League, with their score of 12.97 leaving them 10th in the indicative rankings as the third strongest of the 17 B-graded clubs and pushing Castleford Tigers out of Super League.

Here is the table: