Keighley Cougars make statement signing with ex-Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers star

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have made the statement signing of former Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers star, Brandon Pickersgill.

Pickersgill has signed a three-year deal with the Cougars after playing a bit-part role with the Halifax Panthers during the 2023 Championship season.

The 26-year-old fullback began his career with the Bulls, debuting in 2017 and going on to make 74 appearances before making the move to Featherstone.

There, Pickersgill made just 12 appearances whilst also joining Bradford on loan during the 2022 season.

