Keighley Cougars part ways with head coach Rhys Lovegrove

KEIGHLEY Cougars have made the shock decision of parting ways with head coach Rhys Lovegrove.

CEO Ryan O’Neill said: “We would like to thank Rhys for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment that he has undoubtedly shown. He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Rhys Lovegrove said: “Having been at the club 4 years it has been a honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach. I would like to thank the performance staff, some often going above and beyond, and the players and I wish all concerned the very best for the future.”

Assistant Coach and Jamaica International, Jy-mel Coleman will take over as head coach on an interim basis with the support of Jordie Hedges, Dean Muir and Jake Webster who steps up as Director of Rugby.