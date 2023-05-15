Wakefield Trinity’s stunning stadium progress continues as grand opening on target for Super League side

WAKEFIELD TRINITY may well be struggling on the field but their off-field stadium progress continues to blossom.

Work started last summer with the North Stand being redeveloped and the East Stand being demolished with the former ready for the early rounds of the 2023 Super League season and the latter still on target for an August opening.

The East Stand really does look impressive with the terracing bringing the West Yorkshire club’s facilities very much up-to-date.

Trinity chairman John Minards had previously stated that Trinity would not have been allowed in Super League without a redeveloped stadium.

“I just don’t think we would have been allowed in Super League because Super League had minimum standards,” Minards told League Express.

“We were failing in terms of the stadium and we fell short of it. We were operating under an annual dispensation from the RFL and that can’t go on forever.

“It hadn’t been withdrawn but our view is you can’t run your business on the basis of an annual exemption. You have to take it seriously.”

However, the work is very close to being completed and, at Wakefield’s home game with Hull FC on Thursday night, the redevelopment was there for all to see.