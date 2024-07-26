Keighley Cougars set to appoint rival boss as their new head coach

KEIGHLEY COUGARS are set to name their new head coach – and it will come as a surprise for some.

League Express can exclusively reveal that Workington Town boss Anthony Murray will become Keighley’s new man following the dismissal of Matt Foster earlier this month.

Murray has been at the helm of Workington since September 2022, helping the Cumbrian to the League One play-offs last season whilst Town currently sit in sixth in the third tier as things stand.

