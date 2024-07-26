Craig Lingard admits Castleford Tigers looked at rival Super League signing

CRAIG LINGARD has admitted that Castleford Tigers looked at the rival Super League signing Bailey Hodgson.

Hodgson came through the ranks at Castleford, making his debut in an away loss to St Helens at the back end of the 2020 Super League season.

However, the fullback then made the move to Newcastle Knights but was hampered by serious injuries before signing for Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2024 NRL season.

Now, he will be a Leigh Leopards player from 2025 beyond, though Lingard did admit the club had looked at him before turning their attentions elsewhere.

“We did look at Bailey Hodgson behind the scenes, his was a name that popped up but we are well covered in the fullback position with Tex Hoy, Luke Hooley and Fletcher Rooney,” Lingard said.

“We need to make sure any players we do bring in do not stifle the development of any of these younger players coming through our system.

“There will be changes, there will be people coming in and going. We are about 80 per cent where will be next season in terms of personnel coming in and leaving.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast