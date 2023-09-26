Keighley Cougars star Thomas Doyle to make Super League move

KEIGHLEY COUGARS star Thomas Doyle will make a move to Super League for the 2024 season.

Doyle, who has been one of Keighley’s better players in their first and only season in the Championship in 2023, has left Cougar Park for an opportunity in the top flight.

The West Yorkshire club announced a number of players will be leaving the club, including Doyle.

The Cougars said: “Thomas Doyle will depart the club following his request in August to have his contract terminated so he could join a Super League club. The Cougars denied this request with just 30 hours until the signing window closed, and later in August, Doyle activated the Super League clause in his contract for the 2024 season.”

It remains to be seen who Doyle will be joining for 2024, with Wakefield Trinity thought to have been interested in the hooker before transfer window closed in early August.

Of course, with Trinity no longer a Super League club, Doyle will not be heading for Belle Vue, but it remains to be seen which top flight side he could join.

Hull FC potentially need another hooker with Joe Lovodua and Brad Dwyer leaving whilst Huddersfield Giants hooker Nathan Peats has retired.

