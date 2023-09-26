Super League semi-final eliminator referees announced for Hull KR-Leigh and St Helens-Warrington fixtures

THE Super League semi-final eliminator referees have been announced for the Hull KR-Leigh and St Helens-Warrington fixtures that will take place at the weekend.

Jack Smith will be the man in charge of Leigh Leopards’ visit to Hull KR on Friday night, with Chris Kendall the video referee.

Then on Saturday afternoon it is Ben Thaler’s turn to be the man in the middle as Liam Moore stands by as video referee.

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

29th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: L. Rush

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: T. Gibbs

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

30th September, KO: 12:45

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: N. Hope

