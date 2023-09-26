Super League semi-final eliminator referees announced for Hull KR-Leigh and St Helens-Warrington fixtures

THE Super League semi-final eliminator referees have been announced for the Hull KR-Leigh and St Helens-Warrington fixtures that will take place at the weekend.
Jack Smith will be the man in charge of Leigh Leopards’ visit to Hull KR on Friday night, with Chris Kendall the video referee.
Then on Saturday afternoon it is Ben Thaler’s turn to be the man in the middle as Liam Moore stands by as video referee.
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
29th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: L. Rush
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: T. Gibbs
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
St Helens v Warrington Wolves
30th September, KO: 12:45
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: N. Hope
