Keighley star diagnosed with heart condition

A Keighley Cougars player has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Jordan Aitchison will take a step away from the field after the condition was discovered during a routine heart screening.

Aitchison will now undergo an operation to cure the condition, which he has had since birth.

However, it was only detected due to the heart screening, made mandatory in the sport following the passing of Keighley halfback Danny Jones in 2015.

Since then, Danny’s wife, Lizzie Jones, has raised money to raise awareness and funds for equipment. She was awarded an MBE for her efforts last year.

News like this as hard as it is makes everything myself and @DJDefibFund continue to do worth every second ❤️

Because of Danny people’s lives are being saved 🙏🏻 #legacy #screening @TheRFL https://t.co/FETLQsUj7g — Lizzie Jones MBE (@LizzieJonesuk) January 21, 2020

Head coach Rhys Lovegrove said: “This is an extremely difficult period for Jordan and one that as his head coach I will fully back him throughout.

“Jordan showed last season the ability he possesses with Man of the Match performances against Oldham and London, and I have no doubt that he will be back at his best once again following the completion of his treatment.

“The boys are all supporting Aitch at this time and shows the collective team spirit that this group of human beings has going forward into the season.

“I’d like to place on record my own personal thanks to the Doc, Richard, for discovering this condition and allow Aitch to receive the appropriate treatment that will allow him to continue his blossoming rugby league career.

“The Cougars as a club will fully support Jordan, from the board of directors through to Jordan’s coaches, teammates, the backroom staff and our fantastic supporters base through this difficult period in his career and life.”