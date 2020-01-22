David Poulter Open Cup swings into action!

The Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup gets underway on Saturday, when Methley Warriors entertain Allerton Bywater.

The remaining three ties are scheduled for Saturday 1 February.

First round losers will contest the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup.

Fixtures

Saturday 25 January 2020

DAVID POULTER OPEN CUP (ROUND ONE): Methley Warriors v Allerton Bywater.

Saturday 1 February 2020

DAVID POULTER OPEN CUP (ROUND ONE): Cutsyke Raiders v Fryston Warriors; Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane; Kippax v Sherburn Bears.