Ken Davy explains Luke Robinson appointment and makes Huddersfield Giants vow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy says Luke Robinson has “enormous potential” as the club’s new head coach.

Robinson, 40, has been appointed to his first top job on a three-year contract, following two months in interim charge since the exit of previous boss Ian Watson.

He has served a significant apprenticeship with Huddersfield, having been on the coaching staff since his playing retirement in 2016.

While he won only two of his eight matches as caretaker, Robinson took over a side that had been struggling badly for more than a year.

Under Watson, the Giants reached a Challenge Cup final and finished third in 2022, but subsequent investment in the team did not yield any further progress.

Instead, Huddersfield came ninth last season and are on course to finish in the same position this year as well.

Even with a big-name signing like Tom Burgess arriving next season, it will be some job for Robinson to take the club back up the table – but Davy is sure he can do it.

“We are delighted to appoint Luke and see him as having enormous potential as our head coach,” said the long-time owner.

“It’s no secret that the investment made into the Giants over the years has been significant and whilst not achieving the success we would have wanted, I am committed to doing my best for the fans and the club as a whole and believe that we can take the steps needed to improve our performances, both on and off the field.

“This is the first step and I’m already looking forward with real excitement to the new season ahead.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast