Huddersfield Giants confirm Luke Robinson as head coach

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced the appointment of Luke Robinson as their permanent head coach.

Robinson has been in interim charge since the departure of previous boss Ian Watson in July, having stepped up from assistant coach.

Despite losing six of his eight games at the helm so far, Robinson has been handed a three-year contract to lead the club until the end of 2027.

The 40-year-old made over 200 appearances for Huddersfield as a player before joining the coaching staff upon his retirement in 2016.

Robinson said: “I am beyond honoured to have been offered the head-coach role and to have the support of Ken (Davy, Huddersfield owner) and the rest of the board.

“We’ve not had a great season but I hope that the fans can see the amount of effort the players have given me over the past few weeks.

“When we have our injured players back in contention and have made a few personnel changes, I truly believe we can have a great pre-season and really hit the ground running.

“At this point though my focus is on ending the season well in our last three games and giving the fans the excitement I feel about heading into the 2025 campaign.

“The response from the players has been outstanding and I must also thank them for having the faith in me to lead them into this new chapter for the club.”

