Ken Sio released by Salford Red Devils on compassionate grounds

KEN SIO has been released by the Salford Red Devils, ending a five-year association with the Super League club.

Sio has scored a staggering 78 tries in just 104 appearances since making his move from Newcastle Knights towards the back end of 2018, notching his 100th in the Super League during Salford’s clash away at Huddersfield Giants, earlier this year.

The 33-year-old has been the Red Devils’ top try-scorer for three consecutive seasons and made two appearances in the Super League Dream Team.

He was also crowned the Super League’s top try-scorer in 2021.

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has said: “It was difficult to hear that Ken will not be returning to Salford.

“The whole group holds Kenny in such high regard and he has been a trusted friend to myself, and the group.

“We do however fully support Ken’s decision to give his full attention to his family and wish him, Vicky, and the twins the absolute best in the future.”

Managing Director, Paul King has added: “Kenny’s personal situation sadly changed quite dramatically since signing his extension only a few months ago, and it is with regret but understanding that we have accepted his request for release on compassionate grounds.

“Kenny has been a magnificent servant to the Club over the last five years and has given us all plenty of moments to celebrate.

“I’m sure I join everyone in saying thank you to Ken, and wish him and his family the very best of luck going forward.”

