Rob Burrow MND Care Centre takes massive step towards opening

THE Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre has taken a massive step towards opening in a major boost for sufferers.

The bid to raise £6.8 million to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease has been in the pipeline since last year in a bid to provide modern facilities for the sufferers of the horrendous disease.

It will be the first to have its design led by the holistic needs of the patient and their families, creating a supportive environment that complements the expert team providing the care.

A Leeds Hospitals Charity flagship centre, the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will bring together treatment, support, education and aspiration as one with patients having access to a range of holistic support tailored to their needs, from speech and language therapy, to diet and nutrition advice, and physiotherapy.

Now, Rob’s father Geoff has provided a great update on the centre on social media.

Geoff Burrow posted on X: “We had an absolutely fantastic meeting earlier today to learn that the Rob Burrow MND Care Centre has moved a massive step forward towards opening 👍 The Centre will be for ALL MND sufferers and families 👍x”

We had an absolutely fantastic meeting earlier today to learn that the Rob Burrow MND Care Centre has moved a massive step forward towards opening 👍 The Centre will be for ALL MND sufferers and families 👍x — Geoff Burrow (@burrow_geoff) December 4, 2023

Rob was diagnosed with MND back in late 2019 and has been at the forefront of the battle to raise money and awareness of the disease along with friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield himself is currently embracing the 7 Ultra Marathons in 7 days in a bid to raise more money for research into MND.

