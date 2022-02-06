Kenya becomes International Rugby League member

Kenya has become the 60th country to gain membership of International Rugby League (IRL), after their federation was approved as an observer member.

Members of the IRL last week formally supported the recommendation from their board for Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) to join.

“The approval of Kenya Rugby League as a member of IRL demonstrates clearly the continued growth and appetite for the sport, particularly in the Middle East Africa (MEA) region,” said IRL secretary general, Danny Kazanjian.

“I would like to congratulate KRLF and welcome them to the IRL community. I know how hard the Chair of KRLF, and his team have worked on this application, and I look forward to seeing them develop and prosper.”

MEA regional manager Remond Safi added: “I am pleased that, after much significant groundwork, we finally have an organisation in Kenya that has been approved by IRL for membership.

“It has been a lengthy and complicated process to ensure that there is a robust governance process in place for further growth in the country, and their presence also strengthens the sport in East Africa.”

