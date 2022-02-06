Toulouse museum to feature Rugby League

Rugby League will feature in a giant new museum in Toulouse as part of a project to create ‘A City Of Rugbys’.

Reports on Sunday in La Dépêche newspaper announced plans for an oval ball-shaped building beside Stade Ernest Wallon, which will showcase the history of both codes.

The ambitious project, financed by city and regional government, would create a prominent new addition to the Toulouse skyline with developers promising a modern building that would match the striking image of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.

President of the Occitanie Regional Council Carole Delga said: “Today, there is no major museum on the subject of both codes of rugby,” before announcing a feasibility study into the multi-million euro project.

