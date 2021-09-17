Kevin Brown to deliver Grand Final trophy

Salford Red Devils star Kevin Brown, the oldest man currently playing in Super League, who will retire after tonight’s game against St Helens, will walk out with the Super League Trophy at the Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday, 9 October at Old Trafford.

Brown, 36, announced his retirement from the game in June this year, bringing to an end a long career that started in 2003 and has included more than 400 appearances and amassing 494 Super League points. He needs to score six points against St Helens tonight to reach 500.

The former international halfback played in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final for England and the 2018 Betfred Super League Grand Final for Warrington Wolves. In total he has represented five Super League teams during his career, starting out with Wigan Warriors, before moving to Huddersfield Giants, Widnes Vikings, Warrington Wolves and ending with the Red Devils.

On the prospect of walking out with the Super League Trophy, Brown said: “I’m honoured to be asked and it’s great that I can represent all the retiring players that have given so much in their careers.

“When I was asked to do it, the hairs stood up on the back of my neck, which doesn’t happen much these days.

“Having played in the 2018 Grand Final at Old Trafford, I know first-hand what a fabulous stadium and occasion it is and being part of the day is going to be amazing.

“As I reflect on my career, I have nothing but great memories, friends for life and a feeling of contentment that I reached my potential. All I wanted to do was play rugby as a young kid and I’ve lived my dream for the last twenty years.”

Tickets to the 2021 Betfred Super League Grand Final are available now from £30. From more information and to book visit www.superleague.co.uk/tickets/grand-final.

The Grand Final will also be live on Sky Sports from 5pm on Saturday 9 October.