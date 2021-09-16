Sio Leads The Way – Betfred Super League Leading Scorers

Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio now has a clear lead at the top of the Super League try scoring list after his two tries against Warrington Wolves last Saturday put him on 17 tries, two clear of Hull Kingston Rovers winger Ryan Hall, with Hall now ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Fouad Yaha of the Catalans Dragons and Jake Mamo of Warrington Wolves lie in joint third place, three tries behind Sio, who has still not signed a contract with any club for the 2022 season.

James Maloney of Catalans Dragons, who is playing out his final season in Super League, sits comfortably at the top of the goal kicking and points scoring charts, with 101 goals and 227 points respectively.

Tries

1 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 17

2 Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers) 15

3 = Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 14

Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves) 14

5 = Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons) 13

Adam Swift (Hull FC) 13

Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers) 13

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 13

Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors) 13

10 = Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers) 12

Regan Grace (St Helens) 12

Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves) 12

Goals

1 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 101

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 77

3 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 72

4 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 70

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 64

6 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 60

7 Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) 42

8 = Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 41

Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 41

10 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 31

Points

1 James Maloney (Catalans Dragons) 227

2 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 172

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 166

4 Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 161

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 132

6 Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 122

7 Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 99

8 = Ryan Brierley (Leigh Centurions) 94

Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils) 94

10 Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) 91