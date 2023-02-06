Kevin Proctor on his future beyond one-year Wakefield Trinity deal following Super League move

KEVIN PROCTOR is gearing up for a big year in the red, white and blue of Wakefield Trinity after signing for the West Yorkshire club on a one-year deal.

After playing 15 seasons in the NRL, the former New Zealand international is excited for his first season over in the UK, but has found it difficult to leave his children back on the Gold Coast.

Of course, Proctor was sacked by the Titans and subsequently fell out of love with the NRL, penning a deal with Wakefield in Super League instead.

That being said, the 33-year-old does not know where his future may lie after 2023, although the lure of being with his children could potentially sway things.

“It was always hard to leave my kids on the Gold Coast, I’m not against (not extending) it,” Proctor told League Express.

“I was always going to stick to one year and see how I go. I’m flying them over two or three times a year and we’ve got FaceTime.

“I will maximise the most out of my time here and I will see how I go. I’m not saying no, if it happens it happens.”

For his goals in 2023, Proctor aims to stay as fit and healthy as possible for Trinity after such a long spell out of the game last year with injury.

“It was an eye-opener for me, I just want to stay on the pitch as long as I can. I want to help Wakefield build to where they want to go.

“I’ve spoken to Mash (Mark Applegarth), they’ve got big goals here. I want to help them and the club reach their goals this year. I want to help them in the right direction.

“I want to play consistent footy for Wakefield. I had a big stint off injury last year, I’d had enough of not playing footy. I went eight months without playing a game which as the longest I’ve ever gone in the 16 years I’ve been playing.”