Super League clubs ‘express interest’ in South Sydney Rabbitohs star Tom Burgess as England international opens up on future

SUPER LEAGUE clubs have ‘expressed interest’ in signing England international and South Sydney Rabbitohs legend Tom Burgess as the forward opens up on his future.

Burgess has been a part of the Rabbitohs’ outlook for the past decade, moving to the NRL ahead of the 2013 season and he has since gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

However, with Burgess going back to his home nation for the Rugby League World Cup there was a link that the 30-year-old could make a move back to Super League after beginning his career with the Bradford Bulls.

That being said, Burgess himself is keen to extend his stay at Redfern.

Zerotackle, an Australian publication, stated that: “While a host of rival clubs, including some in the Super League, have expressed interest in the English behemoth, Thomas is hopeful he can leave the suitcases in the cupboard when inking his next deal.”

“I would love to stay with Souths,” Burgess told Fox Sports.

“I have been here for 10 years now. It’s my last year on contract, but I’m pretty confident we can get something organised and get a new deal sorted, whether it is a year or two I am pretty keen to stay.”

With brother Sam returning to Souths as part of the coaching staff and twin George and brother Luke still in Sydney, it doesn’t appear likely that Tom will make any move.

“It is great on a personal note to have my brother (Sam) back,” Burgess said.

“I missed him a bit last year being away quite a lot of the year coaching the Orara Valley Axemen.

“It is great to have him around more, but then coming into work every day and seeing my brother here brings back a lot of great memories when I first moved to Australia when we lived together.

“He is on the coaching staff now, so he has got to keep me in line, but it is pretty similar to when he was a player.

“He always looked out for me and mentored me, so I feel like he is doing a similar role for me, but he is just not out on the field with us anymore.

“I’m sure he would love to, but his body is not there now, but it is great to have him back and I think he is going to add a lot to our team with his leadership and his mindset as well.”