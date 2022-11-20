Kevin Sinfield raises extraordinary funds for MND after completing latest challenge

KEVIN SINFIELD has raised more than £1.8m for motor neurone disease (MND) after completing his third epic challenge.

The Leeds Rhinos and England legend ran seven ultra-marathons in seven days, finishing on Saturday at Old Trafford at half-time in the men’s World Cup final.

His challenge, like the previous two which also each raised millions of pounds, was undertaken for MND charities following the diagnosis of former teammate Rob Burrow in 2019.

Yesterday (Sunday) afternoon the fundraising total was £1m more than the initial £777,777 target.

The money will go to five charities, including the MND Association and Leeds Hospital Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Sinfield entered Old Trafford to a rapturous reception and said on the pitch: “It’s all about friendship and the love for Rob.

“I know that everybody feels the same way I do about Rob Burrow – he’s an absolute champion. And the Burrow family have been so courageous and brave.

“I just wanted to be a great friend. If we can all be a bit of a better friend from time to time, we’ll have a better place to live in.

“The whole Rugby League community have got behind the MND community and I can’t thank you enough.”

Sinfield’s journey began the previous weekend at Murrayfield in Edinburgh and also passed through the home of Bradford City, supporting two other sports stars with MND in former Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir and ex-footballer Stephen Darby.

Members of the public lined some of the streets during his run, while he was joined for stages of the challenge by various people including another former teammate, Jamie Peacock, and athletics great Steve Cram.

Sinfield was also welcomed at Headingley by Burrow himself.

Donations can still be made at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge

