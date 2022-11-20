Mal Meninga keen for Australia to have more regular action following World Cup win

MAL MENINGA had a simple question after leading Australia to World Cup glory once again: “Where to from now?”

The Kangaroos won their twelfth World Cup crown by beating Samoa in the final at Old Trafford.

This tournament brought their first international games for three years and there are no more fixtures currently planned, as Australia and many other nations wait for International Rugby League’s oft-delayed long-term calendar to be released.

“The whole tournament has been excellent, it was a good showpiece, the final was great. It just shows where the international game is going to, having Samoa in there,” said Meninga.

“I’m looking forward to the decision makers making that next decision on where we go to.

“IRL are having a sit down before the end of the year. Hopefully we have some schedule organised for around the beginning of next year.”

Meninga added that he hoped to see a return of Kangaroo tours, after the last planned one in 2020 to England had to be cancelled.

“We had that all organised and Covid interfered. We need a new opportunity with the schedule that’s being discussed,” he said.

Australia captain James Tedesco said the players are all keen to play for the Kangaroos more often.

“The last three years we haven’t been able to play, we haven’t been able to put this jersey on and represent Australia,” he said.

“A lot of guys were burning to come over for this World Cup and represent well, and we did that.”

Of captaining his country to World Cup glory, Tedesco added: “It’s pretty surreal, to be honest. Winning a World Cup, not many people can say they did that.

“It’s been a special time over here these six or seven weeks. We’ve all got along from the start and to be able to celebrate victory at the end is very special.

“I’m just happy we won, that’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to lead us to World Cup victory, that was the goal at the start.”

