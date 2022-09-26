Kevin Sinfield reveals ‘toughest challenge yet’ involving seven ultra marathons

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield will embark on his biggest challenge yet for motor neurone disease (MND) in November.

Sinfield has already raised £5 million from his previous two epic fundraisers and will go further with a week-long challenge.

He will run over 60km a day for seven days, starting at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, November 13, and finishing at Old Trafford, where he will enter the field at half-time in the men’s World Cup final on November 19.

The ‘Ultra 7 in 7’ challenge will support five charities which help people affected by MND, inspired by Sinfield’s former teammate Rob Burrow who is living with the disease.

The main beneficiaries will be the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

“Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge yet,” said Sinfield. “We have tried to combine elements of our two previous events to create the Ultra 7 in 7.

“People living with MND have no choice but to live with their condition every day and they are inspiration for all of us taking part in the challenge.”