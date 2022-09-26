Rugby League World – World Cup Preview Edition

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD – ISSUE 477 (OCT 22) – OUT FRIDAY 30th SEPT



IT’S FINALLY here, it’s finally happening… the Rugby League World Cup 2021 is on and coming to a stadium near you.

After the global covid pandemic saw the tournament delayed last year, we have had another 12-months of build up to the game’s biggest international competition and the excitement that kick-off is finally upon us is palpable.

It’s hardly surprising then that we have dedicated a large chunk of this issue to looking ahead to what promises to be a fascinating and enjoyable tournament. It’s a historic one as well given that the men’s, women’s, wheelchair and PDRL contests all take place simultaneously. And we have them all covered.

As well as speaking to a player from each of the four home nations taking part in the men’s tournament we also look at who they’ll be facing in their bid to reach the Old Trafford final.

In the women’s competition it’s a case of both what the World Cup could end and what it could begin for two of its competitors.

We also talk to the man trying to prise the Wheelchair title away from World Champions France and a man looking to get one over on his Warrington Wolves PDRL team mate Adam Hills.

There is also a handy wall chart for you to cut out and keep abreast of all the action across the four competitions.

Away from the World Cups, we take a look back to both the Men’s and Women’s Grand Finals and wave goodbye to one of our regular contributors, who has decided to hang up his pen and head for pastures new.

So we might be getting to the end of the year, but there is still plenty of rugby league ahead of us in 2022, so lap it up and remember Rugby League World will be with you every step of the way.