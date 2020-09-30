Kevin Walters appointed as new Brisbane Broncos coach

Brisbane Broncos have appointed Kevin Walters as their new head coach.

Walters, a former Australia international who had a short spell with Warrington, joins the Broncos after they picked up the first wooden spoon in their history.

As a coach, Walters had a two-year spell with Catalans between 2009 and 2010 but has most recently been the head coach of Queensland’s State of Origin side. During his time in charge, he won two of the four campaigns.

Wayne Bennett, the former England head coach, is set to take Walters’ role in charge of the Maroons later this year.

A Brisbane legend having made over 240 appearances for the club, Walters said: This club is part of who I am and it feels like I am coming home.

“I’ve put in a lot of work over the past 15 years to learn and gain the experience that’s required to succeed in this role, so I feel that I’m ready.

“I’m looking forward to getting into the building and starting work on preparations for the 2021 pre-season.”